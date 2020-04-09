Kroger announces temporary pharmacy, Easter hours

The following is a release from Kroger:

(Indianapolis, IN.) – Starting Thursday, April 9, Kroger Central Division will temporarily adjust pharmacy hours, encouraging customers to consolidate shopping trips or opt for Kroger prescription delivery services. Unless otherwise noted, the new schedule will be:

· 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. – Monday through Friday

· 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Saturday

· 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Sunday

For customers who prefer not to enter a store at this time, many Kroger Pharmacy locations offer drive-thru or walk-up window service.

Pharmacist Greg Fox, Health and Wellness Merchandiser, said, “Kroger pharmacists are living our vision of helping people live healthier lives. At the same time, we are living our pharmacist’s oath, devoting ourselves to a lifetime of service. It has never been more important to be here for our patients.”

Kroger stores with The Little Clinic will also have new, temporary hours. Beginning April 9th, they will operate:

· 8:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. – Monday through Friday

· 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. – Saturday

· 10:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. – Sunday

Kroger will also adjust its store hours on Easter Sunday. Stores will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The adjustment will allow customers to purchase holiday essentials and associates to enjoy some time off.

“Our heroic Kroger associates have been working tirelessly since this crisis began,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “They’ve been serving shoppers, keeping shelves stocked and stores clean. By adjusting our Easter hours, we remain available to our friends and neighbors while giving our associates more time to rest and be with their families.”

Kroger pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, as previously announced.