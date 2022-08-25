WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw branch of Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, was awarded $1 million as part of an Opioid Response Implementation Grant.

The grant comes from the Health Resource Services Administration through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal for this community-driven grant is to create a unified community response to those seeking addiction recovery treatment and will support several addiction recovery efforts in Kosciusko County.

“This is a huge success for Kosciusko County and its efforts to promote recovery and wellness within the community,” said Wayne Peterson Stephan, director of addiction recovery services at Bowen Center.

The grant will fund the following initiatives:

funding to offset the costs of Sublocade, an expensive medication used for the treatment of moderate to severe Opioid Use Disorder

hiring of three peer recovery coaches

hiring of a Workforce Recovery Coordinator who will work with area employers on employee education, development of second chance programs, and the creation of workplace practices that that support recovery and provide those in recovery a chance for employment

hiring a Recovery Coordinator to assist with expansion services and additional beds

providing community training from the Warsaw Wayne Township Fire Territory on Naloxone

The consortium for the grant other than Bowen Center includes Warsaw Wayne Township Fire Territory, Fellowship Mansions, Live Well Kosciusko and K21 Health Foundation.

Although the grant is primarily focused on those suffering from Opioid Abuse Disorder, it will also assist any individuals in finding recovery.