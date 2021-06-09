Kosciusko REMC holding drive thru annual meeting Thursday

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) announced it is preparing for its first-ever drive thru annual meeting at its facilities on Thursday.

The annual meeting is typically held at Warsaw Community Church on a Saturday morning, but KREMC said it is moving away from the traditional business meeting and introducing a new format hosted at the facility.

Members will drive through the cooperative’s truck bays to vote, receive a $10 bill credit, a gift, and a take-home dinner for everyone present, KREMC said. All members are invited to stop by any time between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“We ask that our members bring their copy of June’s Indiana Connection Magazine with their ballot filled out,” said KREMC President and CEO Kurt Carver. “This will help us avoid any slowdowns, making the drive-through a great experience for everyone who comes.”

KREMC said it released a video on Monday of this week to report on the state of the cooperative. The video also talks about their highly anticipated high-speed internet service, Kosciusko Connect. KREMC members received the informative video in their email inbox; it can also be seen on the company’s website.

“We missed getting to connect with our members when we had to cancel our 2020 meeting due to COVID-19,” Carver said. “We’re all looking forward to seeing our members again this year as we try out this new meeting format.”

Drivers are advised that there may be extra traffic on E. Old Road 30, S. 250 E., and Lake City Highway (30) near the KREMC building Thursday afternoon. KREMC said it has planned carefully to minimize the chance of backups and have enlisted the help of police officers to move traffic safely and efficiently.

KREMC also said that students and 4-H participants who applied for the company’s scholarships this year must register to be eligible to win. Applicants can register at the annual meeting or at KREMC’s facility on or before Thursday. Applications were due May 1. KREMC said next year’s scholarships will open soon.

For more information about the annual meeting, visit https://kremc.com/news/kremc-annual-meeting/