Kosciusko man charged with molesting child

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Claypool man has been charged with allegedly molesting a young girl over a two-year time period.

Kosciusko County prosecutors on Thursday charged Vincent Banks, 56, with two felonies related to molesting a child.

The charges assert that Banks fondled a child under 14 in 2009 and coerced other sexual favors from the child. The probable cause affidavit alleges that events took place over the course of two years.

Banks is being held on bond in the Kosciusko County Jail for $50,000.