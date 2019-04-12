Kosciusko man arrested on child porn charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenneth R. Hyatt

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WANE) - A Kosciusko County man has been arrested after police said he had child pornography.

It was in January when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police were able to get a search warrant, and it was served around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

Kenneth R. Hyatt, 51, was arrested at his Claypool home. He's been charged with one count of Level 6 felony Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Level 5 felony Possession of Child Pornography, which involves victims under the age of 12.

State police said additional forensic examinations are ongoing and the possibility of additional charges will be determined by the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office.

No other details about the case were released.