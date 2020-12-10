Kosciusko County offering ‘Kosciusko Cash’ to support local businesses

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County’s Chamber of Commerce is giving shoppers a way to buy local and support small businesses this holiday season.

With “Kosciusko Cash,” shoppers can purchase gift cards that are redeemable at more than 40 area businesses. For every $20 purchased, the Chamber pitches in an extra $10 in gift certificates. Chamber President and CEO Rob Parker says the additional gift cards are funded by the chamber and are meant to stimulate local businesses during the pandemic.

“No matter what where it ends up, it’s still positive because it’s a lot of money that’s going to be used in our economy to stimulate our local businesses and help them get through this pandemic,” Parker said.

So far, over $60,000 have been spent on participating businesses. Parker’s goal is for that figure to reach $150,000 by the end of the holiday season.

More information about the program, including a list of participating businesses, is available on the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce website.