Kosciusko County man “conscious and alert” after being pinned under vehicle

A Kosciusko County man was taken to the hospital after being pinned under the vehicle he was working on Saturday morning.

BURKET, Ind. (WANE) – A southwest Kosciusko County man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned under a vehicle Saturday morning.

Kosciusko County authorities were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. to a garage in the 200 block of East Broadway Street in Burket. Several minutes later dispatchers learned that the man, 63-year-old Christopher Witham, had been unpinned.

Investigators determined that Witham was working under the vehicle when the cribbing supporting the car moved, causing it to fall and trap Witham’s upper body and torso under the vehicle. He was able to contact his wife in the home, who then raised the vehicle with a floor jack.

Using a Samaritan Air Ambulance, authorities transported Witham to Parkview Regional Medical Center for leg, hip and chest pain. According to police, Witham was “conscious and alert” as he was taken from the scene.

The Burket Fire Department, Kosciusko County Sheriffs and EMS teams from Mentone, Lutheran and Parkview all assisted at the scene.