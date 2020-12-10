Kosciusko County judge unexpectedly dies

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A Kosciusko County judge has died unexpectedly.

Kosciusko Superior Court 1 Judge David C. Cates passed away Thursday night, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A note said the death was unexpected.

Details were not released.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judge David C. Cates,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Out of respect for Judge Cates’ family, a public statement will not be made at this time.”

Cates was reelected to the bench in last month’s general election.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will appoint a replacement later.