(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon.

Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished second.

The roast half duck is a fully cooked dish that both saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families, according to the company.

“The importance of Hoosier manufacturers cannot be overstated,” said ICC President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “They create the goods that sustain individuals and businesses all across the state.”

The tournament began with 54 companies representing 43 Hoosier communities and a wide variety of products.

Companies either advanced or were eliminated base on fan voting, and Brinegar said there were thousands of votes cast in every round.

An online randomizer generated the initial matchups in the tournament.

“Indiana is fortunate to be home to companies that grow and make all kinds of things,” Brinegar said.

The full results of the tournament can be found on the ICC’s website.