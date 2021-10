KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WANE) Police are calling on the public to find a man who’s been missing since early September.

51-year-old Donald E. Barley was last seen at his home in Cromwell. He’s described as 5’9″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Chris Francis at 574-267-5667.