FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Korean BBQ chain featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is coming to Fort Wayne later this summer.

Construction is underway for Dae Gee Korean BBQ, and it’s expected to open in August. The restaurant will be at 4910 N. Clinton St. where The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market used to be.

“This isn’t just any Korean restaurant,” Fieri said when his show featured Dae Gee in 2015. “This one’s off the hook!”

The Denver-based chain is known for blending traditional Korean food with American culture. Dae Gee, which means “pig” in Korean, creates an interactive experience where guests can cook their own meat on grill tops at their tables.

Dae Gee will be owned and operated by Evans Toyota owner Rick Evans and the Fort Wayne dealership’s general manager Sam Choe.