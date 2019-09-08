Korea Festival returns for 3rd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From experiencing the taste of Korea to performances, the Korea Festival will immerse you in the Korean Culture. The festival is Saturday, September 14th at the Allen County Public Library.

Some of the activities you can expect are a KPop Dance Competition, Taekwondo, Jegichagi, Yut Nori, Korean gift shop, and Korean food.

Festival organizers say the event has gotten bigger throughout its 3 years, and have gained more interest from people in the community.

They hope people take away a better understanding of Korean culture, a love for the community it creates, and maybe some inspiration in the kitchen.

The Korea Festival is from noon until 5, and it’s free to attend. Click here for more information.