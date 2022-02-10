FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Now the pandemic has made giving away free tickets difficult.

The Fort Wayne Komets say expected attendance at the annual Report Card night is far below normal years.

The problem? COVID-19 protocols and e-learning days have kept the team from visiting schools.

Typically, players and mascot Icy make visits to encourage kids to get good grades to attend a game for free.

Students with an A or A-equivalent grade receive one ticket to the Feb 18 game against the Toledo Walleye.

The Komets said you can call (260) 483-0011 for more information.