FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets have brought back a spooky theme night in support of the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center for another year.

The Fort Wayne Komets will face the Toledo Walleyes on Friday, October 27 on ‘Ghostbusters Night’ with an expected 7,000 to 8,000 fans in attendance.

A game-worn jersey silent auction will follow the puck drop with all proceeds of the jersey auction going to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

A replica jersey will also be available online at 10 a.m. on October 25. The Komets team recommends creating an account now to avoid any checking-out delays. Replica jerseys will also be available at the game but only in limited quantities.

Last year’s theme, Scooby-Doo, brought in $15,000 for the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, according to Komets Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting Sales Executive, Shane Albahrani.

Tickets are currently on sale for the game and you can find more information on the Komets website.