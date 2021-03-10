Know your rights: Who can see police officer body cam video?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council has signed off on the police department’s plan to add an additional 220 body cameras to the force. As the chief’s office considers body cam policies, WANE 15 is finding out what rules are up to the department to set, and what has already been established by state law.

The police department can decide what punishments are put in place for officers who do not properly use the cameras. A bill currently being considered in the Indiana Statehouse aims to make it a misdemeanor crime when an officer turns off body cameras with intent to conceal.

According to Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, many departments look at standards set by law enforcement agencies across the country when making that policy decision.

The police department must follow the body camera video regulation law signed in 2016, when it comes to who can view the video of an incident and how long it must be stored.

Britt told WANE 15 that city police departments must hold on to video for 190 days, unless it is used in a trial. If that’s the case, the video must be available until the legal process is complete.

There is not an expectation of privacy in place when an officer shows up to a scene with a body camera recording, however people caught on camera do have the right to view the video twice.

People who are not involved in an incident have the right to ask to see the video, but, as Britt explained, they can face a list of reasons that video will not be shared by the department.

“It varies statewide,” Britt told WANE 15. “When I’ve talked to law enforcement agencies across the state, I always encourage them to be mindful of the transparency aspect, but a lot of times they feel a piece of footage might compromise a fair trial for a suspect or there might be that public safety or privacy concern that, in their mind, justifies them keeping it in-house.”

WANE 15 has faced those explanations in the past, when asking for video of certain incidents through the Freedom of Information Act.

The public access counselor said he’s only gotten a handful of complaints about access to body camera video since the law was put in place. The majority of the complaints have been focused on the cost to obtain a copy of the video. It is capped at $150.