Know these newlyweds? New Haven Parks looks to return lost wedding photo

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Parks officials have taken to social media to hopefully find the owners of a photo that has been in its ‘lost and found’ area for quite some time.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the New Haven Parks Department said it was looking for the owners of a wedding picture that has been in the lost and found at the office “for awhile.”

The picture features a man in glasses and a powder blue suit and bowtie, and a woman in a white wedding dress and veil holding a large bouquet.

They appear to be newly happily married.

The parks department post asks that anyone who knows who the picture belongs to, call (260) 749-2212.