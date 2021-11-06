Knockerball brings new entertainment possibilities to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday marks the grand opening of a new space to play ball: Fort Wayne Knockerball.

Inside the St. Joseph Hessen Cassel school gym, the public was invited to watch demonstrations of various things the organization offers, and participate in a kick darts competition for $3 per person.

The company logo, “Get in the ball,” was taken literally in the gym as people found their way around the court with inflatable bubbles.

Fort Wayne Knockerball provides new possibilities for entertainment at events. With rentals and purchases available, there is now a ‘fresh spin on classic games’, as the Knockerball website says.

According to the site, Knockerball events can be booked for parties, team building, church or corporate events, fundraisers and knocker soccer.