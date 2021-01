FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A kitchen fire broke out in a Fort Wayne home Saturday evening.

The fire was called out to the 2400 block of Hoevelwood Dr. just after 5:30 p.m.

According to FWFD, one adult, one child and a pet all safely evacuated. However, the two were taken to a hospital with “very minor” injuries.

FWFD says it was deemed to be an accidental cooking fire that originated from the stove. The house has minor damage.