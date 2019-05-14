Kirk Cameron from ‘Growing Pains’ talks marriage advice Saturday

Kirk Cameron, best known from his role on “Growing Pains” in the 1980s, is coming to Fort Wayne this Saturday.

He’ll take the stage at First Assembly of God on Washington Center Road with his wife, Chelsea, to offer advice to couples.

He chatted with WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley via Skype about the night.

“It’s a home run date night for couples to get away from all the distractions that keep them from from really nourishing and strengthening the things that matter most to them in their homes and with their families,” Cameron said.

Kirk and Chelsea met on “Growing Pains” and have been married for 28 years.

“That’s like 280 years in Hollywood,” he joked.

Cameron says nobody wants to fail at family. He and his wife have been blessed by wise mentors.

“We’ve been taught by great authors and ministers and mentors. And I’m simply sharing the information and wisdom that someone gave to us with others.”

He’s also set up a VIP package that promises to be a blast from the past.

“It a Mike Seaver’s Bus Party. So this is just off the rails fun,” he explained.

“Come on to our tour bus. We transform it like a time machine back to the 1980s. We’re talking Trapper Keeper binders, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode and Asia music. We’ve got ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ ‘Where’s the beef?’ buttons along with ’16 Candles’ on the bus party with Mike Seaver.”

Tickets are listed as:

$25.00 Group (8+)

$30.00 General Admission

$40.00 Artist Circle (Reserved section – closer to stage)

$65.00 VIP Experience 5:00-5:45 (early entry, 20 minute Q&A, picture w/ Kirk & Artist Circle seating)