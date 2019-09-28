Kings Island to retire Vortex after 33 season

MASON, Ohio (WANE) — It’s time to plan your visit to Kings Island if you want to ride one of its oldest ride.

The Vortex has been a fan favorite since its inception in 1987. It was the first roller coaster in the world to feature six inversions on a continuous circuit, according to the company.

The ride included a 148-foot lift and 138 foot drop, two vertical loops, one corkscrew, one boomerang turn, a full 360-degree helix turn at the end, and a top speed of 55 miles per hour.

The official final day of rides will be on October 27, the final day of the 2019 fall season.

