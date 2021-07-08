Kindergarten through 5th grade students can learn about engineering through GSK Science in the Summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced that children in kindergarten through fifth grade have the opportunity to learn about engineering this summer through GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Science in the Summer.

Science Central said it offers this free program in collaboration with the Allen County Public Library (ACPL). The Franklin Institute developed Science in the Summer, with GSK providing funding.

This summer’s theme, “Be an Engineer,” focuses on biomedical and structural engineering. Science Central said take-home kits and interactive virtual sessions are offered that cover both of these engineering disciplines.

To sign up for kits, which contain activity guides, lab notebooks, and other supplies, visit Science Central’s website for links to ACPL branches that offer them. The website also features links to register for the virtual sessions.

Sessions on biomedical engineering will be held July 14 and 17 at 10 a.m. Sessions on structural engineering will be held on July 14 and 17 at 2 p.m.

For more information contact Gary Stoops, Science Central’s outreach program manager, at 260-424-2400 ext. 429 or gstoops@sciencecentral.org