Kindergarten Countdown looking for sponsors

Haley Elementary students from the 2019 Kindergarten Countdown program (Photo courtesy of United Way of Allen County)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –The United Way of Allen County is looking for sponsors for its Kindergarten Countdown program.

The program helps families navigate and prepare for the critical transition into Kindergarten, United Way said. It also helps students be better prepared and confident when starting school.

Program outline:



Haley Elementary students from the 2019 Kindergarten Countdown program (Photo courtesy of United Way of Allen County)

Four weeks (20 days) of high-quality instruction and activities to help develop readiness skills both academically and social-emotionally for up to 20 students per classroom.

The program will provide: Licensed classroom teachers Instructional assistants Learning materials Health screenings Field trip opportunities Breakfast & lunch Bus transportation



This year, the Kindergarten Countdown program kicks off on July 6 and runs through July 30 at nine different classrooms in Allen County.

“With approximately 180 students learning this summer and growing on their education journey, we need support from our community, and you can do this by sponsoring Kindergarten Countdown!” United Way said.

The following sponsorship opportunities are available:

Classroom = $7,000

Teacher & Assistant = $4,000

Transportation = $2,500

Books & Supplies = $500

Student = $60

Each level amount is based on one classroom, for example, transportation for $2,500 is the cost of one classroom to have access to transportation for the four week program.

For more information on the program, visit United Way of Allen County’s website. To be a sponsor, contact Ruthie Hall at rhall@uwacin.org.