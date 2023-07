ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A program is underway that helps families transition their kids into school and make connections ahead of their first day.

For the past decade, United Way of Allen County has partnered with East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools for Kindergarten Countdown.

Kindergarten Countdown kicks off its tenth year in partnership with United Way of Allen County, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools

This year, Fort Wayne Dance Collective is holding workshops for each class.

EACS starts the new school year Aug. 9, and FWCS starts Aug. 10.