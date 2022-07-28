FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s back to school season once again! United Way of Allen County, partnered with East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools, is getting incoming kindergarteners ready for the new school year with their 9th annual Kindergarten Countdown program.

The four-week program, which started on July 5 and ends July 29, provides kids that have little to no school experience with instruction and activities to build readiness skills for kindergarten. 120 students are currently registered.

United Way says that the timing of the program, right before the start of the school year, is strategic by giving students the opportunity to apply skills right away.

Classrooms are taught by educators. In the program, children learn basic literacy and math skills, go on a field trip to Eagle Marsh, and participate in many hands-on activities.

“This is the ninth year United Way of Allen County has coordinated the Kindergarten Countdown program and we continue to see gains in all of the students that participate,” said Tiffany Bailey, United Way of Allen County’s Vice President of Community Impact.

“Every year for Kindergarten Countdown United Way works with local companies to donate backpacks and school supplies for each student in the program. This is wonderful way for our community to support this program and help these students be ready for school.”

The following schools have a Kindergarten Countdown program for the 2022 summer:

Forest Park Elementary Heritage Elementary (2 classrooms)

Shambaugh Elementary

Maplewood Elementary Southwick Elementary (2 classrooms)

Indian Village Elementary New Haven Primary