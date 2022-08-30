FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A sweet shop in the Fort is celebrating their one-year anniversary of opening with four days of in-store deals, entertainment and activities.
Visit Kilwins between Sept. 11-14 for special deals, like drawings for free sweets once a month for a year. There will also be performances on the patio Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings featuring local artists.
The owners of the Fort Wayne store, Paul and Renee Marinko, are locals.
“Thanks to our loyal customers, and friends who have tried Kilwins for the first time, we’ve had the opportunity to support more than 30 charitable organizations in the area and their efforts to make Fort Wayne a fantastic place to live. Our Fort Wayne Kilwins crew is passionate about providing a uniquely local experience for our guests, making every visitor feel special and their experience memorable. We feel blessed to have made it through our first year surrounded by family and an incredible team, and look forward to making people happy for years to come. Thank you Fort Wayne for such a warm welcome to the community.”Paul Marinko