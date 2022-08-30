FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A sweet shop in the Fort is celebrating their one-year anniversary of opening with four days of in-store deals, entertainment and activities.

Visit Kilwins between Sept. 11-14 for special deals, like drawings for free sweets once a month for a year. There will also be performances on the patio Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings featuring local artists.

The owners of the Fort Wayne store, Paul and Renee Marinko, are locals.