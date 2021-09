FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kilwins’ of Fort Wayne, located at 626 S. Harrison St., is preparing for their soft opening on Sept. 14.

According to a post on Facebook, doors will be opening at 11 a.m. to test their new systems and staff. They are ready to serve all kinds of sweet treats to their guests.

Fort Wayne’s Coalition Quartet will be at the event for family-fun activities. They will also be at the October Grand Opening.