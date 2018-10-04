Killer imprisoned as teen asks for early release Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Colt Lundy is pictured Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Colt Lundy is pictured during a 2015 interview with WANE. [ + - ] Video

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) - Colt Lundy, the convicted killer who shot his stepfather to death at the age of 15, has asked a judge for an early release from prison.

Lundy appeared in Kosciusko County court Thursday for a sentence modification hearing - his second such try. There, prosecutors argued that Lundy should not be considered for the modification because of he nature of his crime, but Lundy's defense team said the charge of conspiracy to commit murder he pleaded guilty allows for a sentence modification.

A judge will take the arguments under advisement and make a determination at a later date.

Lundy, now 23, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. Because of good behavior, he is set to be released from prison December of 2019, according to his attorney David Kolbe.

Lundy is asking to serve his last 13 months on home detention with his mother, who still lives in the home where his stepfather was gunned down in 2010.

Danner's daughter, Natasha Hoffman, told the judge she is not ready for Lundy to be released from prison. She also expressed concern about him returning to the home where the crime was committed.

It was April 20, 2010, when a then-15-year-old Lundy and his friend, then-12-year-old Paul Gingerich, together shot Lundy's stepfather, 49-year-old Phillip Danner, to death inside his Cromwell home. A third boy stood watch outside the house.

Both Lundy and Gingerich were sentenced for charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Gingerich, who at the time was perhaps the state's youngest convict, was released in July 2017 after a judge granted a sentence modification.

Lundy made his first requested for a sentence modification in March 2016, but a judge denied it.

WANE 15's Alyssa Ivanson got rare access to talk to Lundy behind bars in 2014. He talked about the day he killed his stepfather and how he felt he had changed since then. You can watch that full special report below.