FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday’s warm weather brought with it a taste of summer thanks to a group of kids serving up a classic cold treat.

You can find the “Lemonade Shake Up Stand” outside the Marathon gas station at 3230 Fairfield Ave.

The organizer said it started back in the summer of 2020 as a way to help the neighborhood kids fund their activities. They also invest the proceeds back into their business.

You can find the stand about five or six times throughout the summer.