Kids, senior Fort4Fitness races canceled due to weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kids and Seniors events that kick off the Fort4Fitness weekend have been canceled.

Fort4Fitness executive director Satin Lemon told WANE 15 that that “safety reasons” due to rain and storms in the area Friday night forced the cancellation of the Kids and Seniors races. At the Friday event, kids and seniors complete a celebratory 1.2-mile lap around the stadium to wrap up the summer-long Kids and Seniors Marathon programs.

It’s not clear if the event will be rescheduled.

Rain is expected to be mostly out of the area by the start of Saturday’s races in downtown Fort Wayne.