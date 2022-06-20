FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids of all ages Wednesday can explore the benefits of the great outdoors with the help of some familiar faces at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

“Kids for Nature Play Day” is a family-friendly event that finds creative ways to enjoy the outdoors. Visit with all your favorite animals at the zoo while finding some inspiration on how to spend more time in the Sun during the warm summer months.

Stations will be set up with activities to engage kids in the wonders nature has to offer. There’s something to interest everyone, including arts and crafts with leaves, tic-tac-toe for bug appreciation, and an audio game where you can identify local birds by listening to their chirps. While supplies last, kids have the chance to create a nature journal to take home.

“Kids adventuring in nature increases their knowledge of the physical world around them,” said Andria Schmitz, an education curator. “Using skills such as observing and creating allows them to immerse themselves in our big beautiful world.”

The interactive event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All activities are free with paid zoo admission.