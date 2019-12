FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Call it a fiesta!

On Sunday, La Margarita Mexican restaurant, located on 2713 S. Calhoun Street, helped kids and their families get in the holiday spirit with its annual Kids Christmas Party.

Folks could enjoy lunch and early dinner, while kids met with “Pancho Claus” and received a gift.

More than 185 children were signed up to attend the event with family members.

La Margarita also gave away four bikes during the party as a holiday gift.