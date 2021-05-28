Kids learn about bison and elk up close in summer camp at LC Nature Park

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – A park that opened earlier this month in Roanoke is offering hands-on learning experience for kids at Camp Trillium. Children’s natural curiosity is explored and programs are filled with outdoor adventures and wild creatures from the 200-acre property.

Registration is open now for children 4 to 12 and there are still available spots. Prices begin at $90.

LC Nature Park features elk and bison on site and multiple landscapes to explore and enjoy. Call ahead of time to reserve a time to tour and see the park.