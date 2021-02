FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Kids Helping Kids basketball tournament tips off Saturday morning.

More than 100 boys and girls teams from second through 8th grade are participating. The tournament is being held at Spiece Field House.

Admission costs $10. Proceeds from will be donated to the Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and ends on Sunday.