Kids got to be kids again at Farm Fun Adventure

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — Kids got the chance to be kids again on the farm in Ashley Saturday afternoon.

Families got the chance to give illness a time-out with this adventure in northeast Indiana. The organization A Kid Again gives children with life-threatening conditions and their families an opportunity to enjoy an adventure planned out for them. Stoy and Stockwell farms hosted the event where families got the chance to explore farm equipment, games, see dairy operations, and play.

The idea was thought up by event organizer Katie Pappas’ daughter, who went through cancer in 2016 and thought this was the perfect opportunity to give back.

“It’s just a break from illness, it’s just a chance to have fun, make a memory, hang out with other families that are experiencing the same thing and do something every single month, whether it’s come to the farm or go to a water park it’s just a chance to take a break,” Pappas said.

Nearly 200 people attended the event.