Kids experience Three Rivers Festival during children’s fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The free family event on Saturday for children ages three to nine aims to educate, entertain and keep kids engaged. Crafts, storytelling and face painting all took place on Freimann Square for Children’s Fest.

“I am so excited, so excited to have everybody back. we missed everything last year, I was a little concerned, this year, but the crowd is amazing the vendor participation is amazing,” said Theresa Dorias, a Three Rivers Festival board member. “I’m looking forward to even a bigger, better win next year.”

The fest featured 40 different vendors including activity places, mental health providers, childcare providers, nonprofit organizations, churches and groups that work with children with disabilities.

“We want everyone to feel included and what we want to have everybody have a say and we want to make sure that everybody in the community knows what’s available within the community a lot of times people only know their niche, and this allows everybody to get information for everyone,” said Dorais.

Kids from five to 12 were able to participate in the Kid’s Fun Run. The run is a mile run or walk where kids learn about health and fitness in a fun way throughout the event.