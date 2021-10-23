Kids enjoy Trunk or Treat on ‘Sensory Saturday’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids got treats instead of tricks at a Halloween event that promotes inclusivity among children of all learning types.

Sensory Saturday was three hours of fun for families from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Today’s event was organized by Connecting the Pieces, with a goal to “make a difference and offer a lasting fun-filled experience for the families of children with disabilities, essentially providing a safe, sensory stimulating play environment that is therapeutic and fun.”

Connecting the Pieces is catered to kids with special needs, ages 2 to 13. The space includes a playroom, special needs gym and therapy services.

The Fort Wayne location is at Abundant Life Church, 3301 E Coliseum Blvd, Room 246 on the second floor of the building.

Sensory Saturday is hosted at the center each Saturday in October.

Like the organization’s Facebook page and visit the website for more information on services and events.