FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids gathered at the Black Forest Cat Café Tuesday to read to their favorite felines as part of a literacy campaign.

The campaign, Literacy for Companionship, aims to educate and empower children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.

The event also helped to socialize the animals.

Children ages 6 and up were able to attend the event for free.

Black Forest Cat Café is located at 4716 Coldwater Road.