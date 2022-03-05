FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Join Miss Fort Wayne for a royal tea party at an event that supports education.

Kids get the chance to visit with the Disney princess Ariel. There is also an ice cream bar, bingo and crafts.

The event benefits the Miss Fort Wayne scholarship program, which helps women succeed in college education.

“I’m so excited to be the big light in a little girl’s eye for the day,” said Lindsey Brown, adding how important it is to be role models for the younger generation.

Boys and girls ages 10 and under are invited to Sunday’s event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington Park Clubhouse. It is required to buy tickets ahead of time. Prices are $25 for a parent/child duo and $15 for each additional person.

Contact information to buy tickets can be found here.

Brown is also doing a Vera Bradley raffle throughout the month of March that benefits the Miss America scholarship fund.