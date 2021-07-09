Kids age 2-5 invited to Salamonie Preschool’s ‘S is for Snake’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting [reschool-age children and their adults to Salamonie Preschool’s “S is for Snake” on Aug. 11 to learn about and meet a few snakes.

Children ages two to five and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center, located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area in Andrews.

Each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors, always with a nature-related theme, the DNR said.

The program fee is $2 per child. The DNR said advance registration is appreciated and can be done by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.

The DNR said the details of this event may be subject to change based on the state’s response to COVID-19.