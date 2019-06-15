Kidney Walk works to end kidney disease

Hundreds of folks stepped off to help support research to end kidney disease.

The Kidney Walk started at Headwaters Park West, with participants raising awareness for kidney disease and organ donation.

However, organizers say the walk isn’t about kidney disease. They say it’s about people, the patients, families, and people at risk.

They continue by saying it’s about participants walking to help improve and extend people’s lives.

The funds raised help support the National Kidney Foundation expand conversation from kidney disease to kidney health.

Learn more about the organization by clicking here.