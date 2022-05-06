FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne was glowing orange on Friday in honor of the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana’s annual Kidney Walk.

The Kidney Walk took place at Promenade Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as 200 people marched through Promenade park wearing their brightest shades of orange to shine a light on kidney disease.

The Kidney Walk enabled the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana to provide lifesaving programs to residents who have kidney disease, those who are at risk of developing kidney disease, transplant recipients, and families affected by Chronic Kidney Disease.

While the rainy weather pushed most of the event inside, it didn’t stop people from showing up.

After two years of not hosting the walk, Development Specialist Brandon Spice said the purpose was less about making money.

“This first year, we’re just putting our feet back into the water after a two-year break. We’re just using it as a reunion to bring the Fort Wayne kidney community together,” Spice said.