BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 4-year-old boy battling a rare childhood cancer was celebrated Friday night at the South Adams Football game against Bluffton.

Brooks Weiland was given the title as honorary captain and the crowd cheered him on as he ran for a touchdown.

Many in the crowd also wore blue in his honor.

Brooks was recently diagnosed with Wilms’ and has been undergoing chemo and other treatments.

He had to have his kidney removed, so doctors told his parents he would not be able to participate in contact sports.

He has wanted to play because his uncle played at South Adams.

His grandma says it has been tough, but the community has really supported the family through this tough time.

“It’s been overwhelming. They also have a 6-year-old daughter that kind of doesn’t understand everything. But, she knows he has cancer but doesn’t understand the meaning of it so it’s been a lot for her. Overwhelming for us seeing the side effects he’s already having for the few chemo treatments he’s already had, seeing him not the same rambunctious little boy he always was. It’s just been a lot of crying, praying, hoping for the best, Lisa Myers said.