FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If exercising and getting into shape is one of your New Year’s goals, you can get in a free workout at Promenade Park.

WANE 15 sat down with Sarah Umbdenstock, River Front Fort Wayne Program Coordinator to talk all things exercise coming in the new year at the River Front.

9Round has partnered with Fort Wayne Promenade Park to provide a free monthly exercise class right on the riverfront. 9Round instructors will lead participants as they kick and punch their way through a fun workout. The next available dates to join 9Round instructors at January 14 and February 11, 2024. To find out more information on the program head to Visit Fort Wayne’s website.