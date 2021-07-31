Key Exteriors holds 18th annual open house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Key Exteriors held their 18th annual open house on Saturday.

It happened at Headwaters Park. With free food, games and the drawing for the $50,000 home makeover. President Bill Kesterkey said it’s a way to thank the community for keeping them in business for another year.

“Without the community without our customers, we have nothing to do,” said Kesterkey. “We do offer free food. Also, there’s a lot of games and prizes. There’s a bouncy house for the kids. We also give away prizes, there’s a dice roll or something went up to $25,000 that’s a lot of fun and we just want to support the community that helps us so much.”

They also had samples on display of some of the products they offer.