Kendallville sisters use lemonade stand to benefit multiple charitable cause

Kendallville sisters use lemonade stand to benefit multiple charitable causes

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Two sisters wanted to find a way to help make their community a better place, so they started a lemonade stand. After a few weeks, Bailey & Lilly have raised nearly $3,100 with their Charity Lemonade Stand.

The stand started back in June when they dedicated the sales to Brain Cancer Research, raising $1,125. Week 2 provided Special Olympics of Noble County with $406. They then raised $564 for the Humane Society of Noble County. Then on Wednesday, July 3rd, they raised $988 for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. That brings their total to $3,084.

If anyone would like to donate to their cause, the girls have set up a GoFundMe * account.

