Kendallville sisters honored for charitable efforts

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – In July, WANE 15 shared the story of sisters Bailey and Lilly Ruse, and their goal to raise as much money for charity as they can by selling lemonade. Now, they’re being recognized by the state for their efforts.

Bailey and Lilly were able to raise $6,700 from a lemonade stand over the summer, all of it going to charity. They started selling in June. As word spread of their work to raise money for a different charity every week, and their little business out grew their driveway. They began moving to different businesses to compensate.

“Over the fourth of July week, we went to our local VFW and they set up for Honor Flight, and they were able to raise $1,600 on that day,” said their mother, Rachel Ruse. “During that day Senator Sue Glick happened to drive by and she came and bought some lemonade from them.”

Glick was so impressed by the girls that she nominated them for the Brilliant Firefly award, an honor from the Lt. Governor’s office that recognizes young Hoosiers for extraordinary community involvement. They won, and as cool as it is for them, they are more excited to continue raising money to help as many people as they can.

“When we give the money, because everybody is so happy,” said Lilly.

They plan on selling again next year, but are not yet sure what charities they will pick.

“[We’ll] try to find new ones but if we can’t, we’ll probably do the same ones because then other people can be happy, too,” said Bailey.

Bailey and Lilly are already thinking about where they will put their stand next year. They say they might keep it at Bowls Frozen Desserts in Auburn, where it currently sits.