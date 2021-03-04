Kendallville, Shipshewana trail systems receive state grants for new trails

A stretch of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail off C.R. 850 West in Shipshewana is shown. (Google Maps)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Trail systems in Kendallville and Shipshewana have received grants for new development.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner on Thursday announced 18 communities and non-profit organizations will receive a combined $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.

The Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Shipshewana in LaGrange County received $953,482, and the Grand Army of the Republic Trail in Kendallville in Noble County received $428,784. Both trail systems will add nearly 1 mile of trails.

“Trails have been an important resource for Hoosiers’ physical and mental well-being throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These projects are a transformational investment in quality of life for communities across our state and a valuable tool for economic and tourism development. We are creating important connections that take us one step closer to becoming the most trail-friendly state in the country.”

The state said the increased interest in outdoor recreation that Indiana residents showed during the pandemic further demonstrated the need for such trail projects.

“Hoosiers visited trails and parks this past year in unprecedented numbers,” Bortner said. “Demand for trails has never been higher, and we are excited to partner with local governments and non-profits to build these important community assets.”