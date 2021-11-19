Kendallville receiving facelift with $2M ‘Preserving Main Street Grant’

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Kendallville will be getting a facelift with the help of a $2 million “preserving main street grant.”

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs held a competitive grant to help communities reach their main street project goals. Out of 25 applications, only Kendallville and Brookeville received the money.

“I was here two years ago to present a $600,000 check to Kendallville to actually do some streetscapes and do some tree plantings along their main streets. So, this will continue that vision they have for their main street and their downtown,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

She added that having vibrant main streets creates more vibrant communities.

Kendallville hopes the grant will help bring economic growth and more people to live there.