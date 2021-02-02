Kendallville Public Library introduces newest ‘Library of Things’ to benefit Alzheimer’s, dementia patients

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Public Library (KPL) has introduced its newest “Library of Things” collection called Memory.

Memory is filled with items that are beneficial for those suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia and their caregivers, the library said.

“The collection was started at the suggestion of a patron. Many times, that’s all it takes! This patron commented that they loved our jigsaw puzzle collection, but that they all contained too many pieces,” the library said. “When we asked why, they let us know that they got puzzles for their family member who had Alzheimer’s. When our staff began searching for puzzles that were suitable for memory care patients, they realized just how many resources were available and the new collection was born.”

Mentally stimulating activities like jigsaw and crossword puzzles have been shown to benefit patients with these conditions, the library said. KPL’s Memory collection is filled with these items, plus art projects, activity books and more.

In addition to providing these important resources, KPL has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to help you learn the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, because early detection matters:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life. Challenges in planning or solving problems. Difficulty completing familiar tasks. Confusion with time or place. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships. New problems with words in speaking or writing. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps. Decreased or poor judgement. Withdrawal from work or social activities. Changes in mood and personality.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these warning signs, please see a doctor. For additional support, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or visit the organization’s website.