Kendallville Public Library holds in-person, virtual and on demand Yoga and Barre classes

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a way to get moving this winter? The Kendallville Public Library is offering Yoga and Barre classes.

Certified Trainer and Adult Services Assistant Brittany Mazzola Leath leads these sessions, which are available both in the library, live on Facebook or on demand.

“I have truly enjoyed KPL yoga and Barre classes during COVID-19. Being able to participate at home safely is amazing, and a plus for me,” said Gretchen Riehm.

The library said many appreciate the on demand options that work with any schedule.

“I love the idea of being able to do it from home when I have time,” said said Kassi Vanderpool on Facebook. “I can wait until everyone is in bed and its a great way to decompress and relax. Plus I don’t have to find a babysitter.”

The library said classes are open to all levels, including beginners.

Yoga classes are held each Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library or live via Facebook. Barre classes are scheduled on Thursdays at noon at the Kendallville Public Library. In-person classes are socially distanced and patrons can choose to wear their mask while practicing or remove it only when they are on their mat.

The library said there is one Yoga session per month at the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City (also live via Facebook), held on the second Tuesday at noon. All classes are streamed simultaneously on Facebook.

For those who prefer the on demand option, the library said to visit its Facebook page and click on ‘videos’ on the left side of the screen. No Facebook account is needed to access the video archive.